Aston Villa loans Vassilev to League One side Burton Albion

Indiana Vassilev failed to see the field much for Aston Villa last season and will be heading out on loan to earn minutes elsewhere.

EFL League One side Burton Albion announced the acquisition of Vassilev for the 2020-21 season. The 19-year-old made four Premier League appearances last season for Dean Smith’s side after being promoted from the U-23’s. He also featured in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well.

“Indiana is a direct player who got game time last year with Aston Villa’s first-team,” said Burton manager Jake Buxton. “He played in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and also got games in Project Restart, so he should be up to speed.

“He’s an exciting player who I’m sure the fans will like.”

Vassilev scored six goals and added two assists in 14 appearances for Aston Villa’s U-23 side last season and also appeared once this season for them. The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect was rewarded with a new two-year contract in May.

“I’m super happy to sign for Burton Albion and to give all I can for the club,” Vassilev said in a club interview. “I’m really excited about this opportunity.

“I’m a player who’ll work hard for the team and look to create for the team. I’ll do whatever the team needs – I’ll be the handyman. I’ve had a lot of good experience with the Aston Villa first team but we decided it’s time to test myself in another league.”

Vassilev has made two appearances for the U.S. Under-20’s to date and is also an option for the U-23’s in the future under head coach Jason Kreis, with the rescheduled 2021 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament still on the radar.

Burton Albion hosts Accrington Stanley in its second league match of the new season. The club recently lost to Villa 3-1 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.