Dynamo fight back to tie Nashville SC

The Houston Dynamo didn’t fully rebound from a midweek drubbing in Chicago, but Tab Ramos’ side did earn a point on the road in Nashville.

Maynor Figueroa’s 89th minute equalizer helped the Dynamo tie Nashville SC 1-1 at Nissan Stadium. It was a good offensive performance by the Dynamo, but the club will feel hard done by that they only scored on one of its eight attempts on goal.

After a scoreless first half, Daniel Rios broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after a good counter attack from teammate Derrick Jones. Jones led the attack before passing to his teammate inside of the box. Dios slid home his opportunity to give Gary Smith’s side a 1-0 advantage.

Houston put the pressure on to find an equalizer, but was denied by former goalkeeper Joe Willis three times after falling behind. However, the pressure came through as Figueroa headed home from close range thanks to Darwin Quintero’s cross.

The Colombian forward set up Figueroa nicely with a hanging cross which the defender headed into an open goal. It was Figueroa’s second goal of the season and his first since a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on Sept. 19th.

Both sides had to deal with one point apiece and both remain in ninth place in their respective conference tables. Nashville next travels to New England on Oct. 3rd while Houston hosts Sporting KC on the same day.

Man of the Match

Figueroa: The Honduran defender came up with the goods in the final moments to earn his side a needed point. Figueroa also completed 88% of his passes and won six of his eight duels.

Moment of the Match

Figueroa’s goal: When it looked like Nashville SC would hang on for its second straight win, Quintero and Figueroa connected to give the Dynamo a needed point after a bad midweek loss.

Match to Forget

Dave Romney: The veteran defender was the poorest performer in Nashville’s backline, completing only 79% of his passes and being pestered most of the day by the Houston attack. His poor headed clearance on the Dynamo corner eventually led to Quintero keeping possession in Nashville’s box and setting up Figueroa for the tying goal.