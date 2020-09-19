Gooch scores first goal of season in Sunderland victory

Lynden Gooch made the most of his second appearance this season, scoring his first goal and helping Sunderland to its first league win of the new campaign.

Gooch came off the bench for the second-straight match and scored on a superb solo effort in the Black Cats 2-0 road victory over Oxford United. It was a strong 12-minute cameo for Gooch, who iced the result for Phil Parkinson’s side.

After Luke O’Nien gave the Black Cats a second-half lead, Gooch came off the bench and iced the result for Sunderland on the road. Gooch picked up the ball in Oxford’s side of the field and beat several defenders on his way to a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Gooch finished the game with two shots on goal and two recoveries as he gained important confidence early in the League One season. The California native was Sunderland’s top performer last season, scoring 11 goals in 32 combined appearances for the club.

Up next for Sunderland is a home date with Peterborough on Sept. 26th, sitting on four points from a possible six in its first two league matches.