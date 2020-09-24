Lloyd planning to retire from USWNT after Tokyo Olympics

Carli Lloyd has been one of the key faces of the U.S. Women’s National Team for the last 15 years, but the longtime player is planning to hang up her international playing boots in 2021.

Lloyd is planning to retire from international soccer after the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she said on the “My Sporting Mind” podcast. The 38-year-old has totaled 294 caps for the USWNT in her 15-year career, which includes 123 international goals, two FIFA World Cup titles, and two Olympic Gold Medals.

The Delran, New Jersey native scored three goals in France last summer, helping the USWNT win back-to-back World Cup titles. Since then, Lloyd has continued to play domestically for Sky Blue FC of the NWSL, whom she joined in 2018 via a trade with the Houston Dash

The USWNT was scheduled to take part in the 2020 Olympics, however the COVID-19 pandemic forced the competition to be moved to 2021 for safety reasons. Lloyd is aiming to end her international career on a high before continuing to stay involved in the game with her player clinics in the United States.

“My goal is another Olympic gold medal,” Lloyd said. “Hopefully that dream can come true and then I’ll probably get a taste of retirement. That’s the plan – to stay involved in the game.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish a lot but I still have that final chapter to write. I know that when the time comes to walk away from the sport I will hold my head high and I’ll know in my heart that I left it all out there.”

Lloyd debuted for the USWNT in a 7-0 2005 friendly win over Ukraine and is the longest-serving member of the current roster. Should she retire next summer, it will be the end of a successful career for Lloyd, who could arguably go down as the best to wear the National Team jersey.