Marsch leads Red Bull Salzburg back to UEFA Champions League group stage

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg will be back in Europe’s top club competition.

The Austrian Bundesliga clinched its spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage after a 3-1 second leg qualifying win over Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Overall, Salzburg advanced after a 5-2 aggregate scoreline and will now await Thursday’s group stage draw.

After a 2-1 first leg win Israel last week, Salzburg had an easier time at home on Wednesday. Patson Daka opened scoring in the 16th minute before Eden Karzev tied things up in the 30th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai extended Salzburg’s lead in the 45th minute through a penalty kick finish before Daka added his second goal of the match in the 68th minute.

Salzburg avoided any late scares and booked its spot back to the UCL group stage, which is slated to begin in mid-October.

Marsch led the club to a domestic double in his first season as head coach last campaign, becoming the first American head coach to do so in Europe. He also led them to wins over Napoli and Genk in UCL play while also putting up a pair of strong efforts against EPL giants Liverpool.

The club has won all six of its matches so far this season, outscoring its opponents 25-5 in that span. Marsch and his team will face Hartberg in Bundesliga play on Oct. 4th before having a week break due to international play.