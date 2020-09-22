Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 17 (Higuain's Here!)

Gonzalo Higuain is finally here and so too is the last episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio.

Podcast hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer touch on all things related to Higuain’s official arrival in the latest episode, discussing topics that range from what is the latest regarding the star striker to when he might debut to what expectations are for him at Inter Miami.

The duo also talk about the recent impressive performances of Brek Shea and Juan Agudelo, the team’s form as of late, and whether South Florida fans will be allowed back in the stands this year.

A jam-packed and informative Episode 17 of Miami Total Futbol Radio is out now on all streaming platforms, but you can also listen to it in the audio player below: