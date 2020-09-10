MLS Rewind: Inter Miami downs Atlanta United, RSL trounces LAFC, and more

Expansion side Inter Miami has had a rough debut season in MLS, but Wednesday night provided some relief in the form of an impressive win against a tough opponent.

Miami topped Atlanta United for its second win of the season, sending the Five Stripes to a fourth match without a win in one of Wednesday’s marquee results.

Out West, Real Salt Lake delivered a resounding win against struggling LAFC, while Minnesota United continued to impress by topping FC Dallas.

A late goal in Colorado helped the Rapids salvage a draw while halting the Houston Dynamo’s three match unbeaten run.

In Canada, Jozy Altidore’s late winner helped TFC secure a victory over Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s results:

Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

(Morgan 28′, 38′) (Eric Remedi 33′)

Inter Miami finally got the goals it was looking for and with that a sorely-needed victory.

It did not come easily, though.

A first-half brace from Lewis Morgan helped pace Inter Miami to a 2-1 home win over Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Morgan scored his first goals of the season 10 minutes apart, but Inter Miami would not have taken the three points if not for goalkeeper Luis Robles.

The Inter Miami captain came up big to deny Ezequiel Barco of an equalizer on two penalty kicks in the dying minutes of the opening half. Robles first stopped the Atlanta United attacker’s take to the left before blocking a retaken effort to the right.

Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres had scored on the rebound for Atlanta United on the initial penalty attempt, but the spot kick had to be retaken as players from each side encroached before Barco’s take.

Atlanta United had already leveled the game once before. Eric Remedi scored a scrappy goal from the ground five minutes after Morgan’s 28th-minute opener, but the Inter Miami winger struck again with a stupendous winner on the half volley in the 38th.

Man of the match

Lewis Morgan. Not only did the right winger score two very well-taken goals, the second of which was a downright golazo, but he was a constant threat down the right side with his direct dribbling runs.

Moment of the match

Hands of Steel. Morgan may have led Inter Miami to victory, but Luis Robles was just as integral to the win. The goalkeeper stopped back-to-back penalty kicks from Ezequiel Barco late in the first half, though only the first one will go down in the stats.

Match to forget

Ezequiel Barco. The Atlanta United playmaker has a new leadership role after Pity Martinez’s departure, but the Argentine missed a pair of penalty kick attempts that ultimately cost the Five Stripes a chance for a draw.

Minnesota United 3, FC Dallas 2

(Toye 11′, Molino 28′, 70′) (Pepi 42′, Mosquera 77′)

Kevin Molino’s recent run of outstanding form continued on Wednesday, as he helped lead the Loons to their second straight win, beating FC Dallas at Allianz Field.

Molino scored two goals, including a penalty kick that proved to be the game-winner, to help Minnesota United climb into first place in the Western Conference.

Mason Toye opened the scoring in the 11th minute by finishing off a pass from Robin Lod, and Molino doubled the lead in the 28th minute by finishing off a beautiful passing sequence orchestrated by Romain Metanire and Emmanuel Reynoso.

FC Dallas teenager and U.S. Under-17 national team midfielder Ricardo Pepi pulled a goal back just before halftime, but Molino converted a penalty kick caused by a Ryan Hollingshead handball to secure the victory.

Man of the Match

Kevin Molino scored two goals and was a handful for the FC Dallas defense all night.

Moment of the Match

Molino’s first goal capped off an excellent passing sequence that served as the type of stylish soccer the Loons have been playing more of in recent weeks.

Match to Forget

Forced into an unfamiliar centerback role, Ryan Hollingshead committed a penalty handball and struggled to keep up with the Loons attack.

Impact 1, Toronto FC 2

(Wanyama 53′) (Piatti 32′, Altidore 89′)

Toronto FC narrowly overcame the Montreal Impact on Wednesday, thanks to a late winner from Jozy Altidore. Greg Vanney’s men are now six points ahead of the Montreal Impact in round-robin play, having played two more games than them. With a place in the Canadian Championship final on the line, Altidore stepped up.

Toronto FC started the game on the back foot, but grew in confidence as the first half wore on. They eventually found the breakthrough after Richie Laryea burst past Zachary Brault Guillard on the left hand side with a wonderful run. The Canadian international teed up Pablo Piatti for an easy tap in to open up the scoring.

The Impact, however, fought back and created many chances of their own before finding the equalizer shortly after the restart. Victor Wanyama opened his account on the season, nodding home easily at the back post.

Toronto FC dug deep with their backs against the wall and pounced on Rudy Camacho’s lapse in concentration in the 89th minute. Altidore slotted home expertly past a helpless Clement Diop, handing his side a crucial three points and yet another win over their fierce rivals.

Man of the Match

Jozy Altidore did not have his best game, but the U.S. Men’s national team striker broke his goalscoring duck on the season with the crucial winner. Toronto FC now sits comfortably atop the group and has one foot in the Canadian Championship final.

Moment of the Match

Rudy Camacho’s turnover. The Impact was well on its way to an important draw had it not been for Camacho’s late turnover, gifting Toronto FC the win. Ultimately, it proved to be the difference.

Match to Forget

Camacho’s mistake was costly, but Taider will be kicking himself after failing to convert two easy chances in the first half, unmarked at the back post. Not the Algerian’s best outing.

Rapids 1, Dynamo 1

Lalas Abubakar’s stoppage-time equalizer helped the Rapids grab a draw against the Houston Dynamo, halting the Dynamo’s three-match winning streak.

Sam Vines floated in a long-range cross in the sixth minute of stoppage time that found Abubakar, who settled it with a deft touch before slotting home the equalizer.

Kei Kamara came very close to scoring twice in the early going, rattling the post with a ninth-minute shot before forcing an excellent save from Marko Maric in the 17th minute.

Christian Ramirez scored just 20 seconds into the second half when he volleyed home a cross from Memo Rodriguez, beating Abubakar on the play.

Abubakar redeemed himself in the end, helping the Rapids earn a draw on a night when they were the better team.

Man of the Match

Though he was beaten on Houston’s goal, Lalas Abubakar gets the nod for his late equalizer.

Moment of the Match

Abubakar’s excellent touch to collect the Sam Vines pass on the equalizer was something you would expect from a striker or midfielder, not a defender.

Match to Forget

The Dynamo attack was nowhere as effective as it had been in recent weeks and Tomas Martinez was especially ineffective. which led to him being replaced in the 58th minute.

Real Salt Lake 3 , LAFC 0

(Kreilach 9′, Meram 47′, Rusnak 79′)

Bob Bradley shook up his lineup in hopes of helping his team break out of its recent slump, but Real Salt Lake only made LAFC’s run worse with a resounding win at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Damir Kreilach’s ninth-minute header opened the scoring, and a pair of second-half goals sealed the win for Freddy Juarez’s side.

Justin Meram’s fancy footwork in the penalty area freed him up for a close-range finish in the 47th minute to give RSL a 2-0 lead.

LAFC defender Jordan Harvey was whistled for a handball that set up Albert Rusnak’s game-clinching penalty kick.

The loss is LAFC’s fourth in five matches since returning to action following the MLS is Back Tournament. RSL halted a three-match winless slide with the win.

Man of the Match

Maikel Chang was a creative force for RSL, registering a game-high seven key passes, one of which delivered the assist on RSL’s opening goal.

Moment of the Match

Meram’s nifty dribbling in front of goal helped him dodge a pair of LAFC defenders before slotting home RSL’s second goal.

Match to Forget

There isn’t anybody from LAFC who is going to want to remember this one, but Jordan Harvey turned in a poor shift that will make it tough for him to make a case for a starting left back role going forward.