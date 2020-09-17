MLS Wednesday Rewind: FC Dallas thumps Rapids, Impact fall to Whitecaps, and more

FC Dallas continued its hot streak at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night, claiming its second consecutive win in convincing fashion over the Colorado Rapids.

Luchi Gonzalez’s men bested the visitors 4-1, thanks to a Santiago Mosquera hat-trick, propelling themselves into fifth place with a game in hand on the competition.

Elsewhere, the Impact was stunned by the Vancouver Whitecaps, succumbing 3-1 to the hosts. Rudy Camacho’s red card essentially sealed the Impact’s fate late in the first half, handing the Whitecaps the breakthrough from 18-yards out. Toronto FC progressed to the Canadian Championship final thanks to the result.

The San Jose Earthquakes continued its resurgence against the Portland Timbers, netting a crucial equalizer with just over 10 minutes to play. Matias Almeyda’s men have now drawn two consecutive games, after their 7-1 drubbing to the Seattle Sounders.

Here is the full rundown of Wednesday’s MLS action:

FC Dallas 4, Colorado Rapids 1

(Mosquera 41′, 57′, 78′, Jara 49′) (Shinyashiki 63′)

The Rapids entered this game on a high after dispatching Real Salt Lake 5-0 but were brought back down to earth by FC Dallas. Luchi Gonzalez’s men dominated the early goings of the game until they eventually found the breakthrough on the cusp of half-time.

Michael Barrios burst past his man down the right and cut it back to an onrushing Mosquera. The 25-year-old made no mistake, slotting it home expertly off a one-time finish.

FC Dallas would not have to wait long before doubling its lead, with Franco Jara heading home two minutes after the restart. The Argentine is slowly picking up form, netting his third goal in four games.

Mosquera was at it once more just before the hour mark, after stealing possession off Keegan Rosenberry. The FC Dallas man was clinical, firing past a helpless Clint Irwin.

The Rapids pulled one back shortly thereafter through Andre Shinyashiki, but the Brazilian’s strike was a mere consolation for the visitors. Mosquera completed his hat-trick with just over ten minutes to play, with a well-taken finish off a corner.

FC Dallas is now vying for the top spots in the Western Conference while the Rapids will be eager to turn the page on a disappointing evening.

Man of the match

Mosquera proved to be the difference against the Rapids, putting in a clinical performance in front of goal and netting a hat-trick.

Moment of the match

Keegan Rosenberry’s second-half turnover was costly, handing Mosquera possession deep into his own half. The Colombian finished diligently, putting the clash out of reach.

Match to forget

Keegan Rosenberry had a rough night, beaten for two of Mosquera’s goals.

Whitecaps 3, Impact 1

(Fredy Montero 41′, 78′, Cristian Dajome 44′) (Romell Quioto 70′)

The Vancouver Whitecaps played spoiler on Wednesday after beating the Montreal Impact and denying them a place in the Canadian Championship final. Toronto FC will now play the Canadian Premier League winner with a spot in next season’s CONCACAF Champions League on the line.

Thierry Henry’s men went into the game on the brink of yet another Canadian Championship final and initially took the game to the hosts. Thomas Hasal made a crucial one-handed intervention on Orji Okwonkwo’s effort, tipping it over the bar for a corner. Luis Binks almost broke the deadlock himself but sent his header wide from just a couple yards out.

The Impact’s inefficiency in front of goal came back to haunt them after Rudy Camacho was sent off for punching Fredy Montero’s leg. The Colombian slotted home from the spot, sending Clement Diop the wrong way.

The Whitecaps made the most of the man advantage and doubled their lead on the brink of half-time. Cristian Dajome did well to get into space outside the box and fired a powerful effort home.

The Impact eventually got one back through Romell Quioto with 20 minutes to play, but it would not be enough to complete the comeback. Montero quashed any remaining hope the visitors had, notching his brace in the 78th minute.

The defeat means the Impact finished second in round-robin play, three points behind their fierce rivals Toronto FC. Marc Dos Santos will be hoping the win spurs his side forward, as the Whitecaps head into a crucial stretch of the season.

Man of the match

Dajome returned to the lineup and was a constant menace down the left-wing for the Vancouver Whitecaps. The 26-year-old doubled his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a wonderful strike from outside the box.

Moment of the match

Camacho’s red card and subsequent penalty altered the course of the game, propelling the Whitecaps into the driver’s seat.

Match to forget

Camacho’s emotions may have got the better of him, but his red card ultimately cost Henry’s men the three points and most importantly, a spot in the Canadian Championship final.

Timbers 1, Earthquakes 1

(Yimmi Chara 33′) (Qazaishvili 76′)

The San Jose Earthquakes have bounced back in impressive fashion after their comprehensive 7-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders, claiming draws against LA Galaxy and the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers started the game on the right foot, finding the breakthrough via Yimmi Chara. The Colombian international fooled Paul Marie, dummying the ball and letting it run past the defender.

Chara beat the 25-year-old for pace with ease and slotted home with great aplomb, lobbing the keeper. In many ways, the goal came against the run of play as Almeyda’s men dominated possession.

The Earthquakes nearly found the equalizer right before half-time, after Valeri Qazaishvili was played into space. The winger’s effort beat Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark but hit the woodwork.

Almeyda’s men picked up from where they left off in the first half but ultimately could not make their dominance count until the 78th minute. Once again, Qazaishvili was at the heart of the Earthquakes’s attack.

Chris Wondolowski played the 27-year-old through on goal and this time around, Qazaishvili was clinical. The Earthquakes man rounded the keeper and tapped home into an open net. His effort, however, was cleared off the line by a sliding Dario Župarić, but ultimately, VAR intervened and ruled his strike had, in fact, crossed the line.

The Earthquakes may have recently suffered two heavy defeats at the hands of the Seattle Sounders and LAFC, but have since turned their season around with compact displays. The sides will lock horns once more on Saturday.

Man of the match

Qazaishvili pulled the strings in the middle of the park and played a key role in the Earthquakes’s comeback, netting the equalizer.

Moment of the match

Qazaishvili’s effort looked like it was cleared off the line, but after a lengthy VAR review, it was rightfully ruled a goal, handing the Earthquakes an important point.

Match to forget

Paul Marie will want Chara’s opener back, after getting beat for pace by the 29-year-old. The defender was subbed off, immediately after the restart.