Morgan excited to get first crack at Women's Super League

The English Women’s Super League is not only growing into one of the top domestic leagues in the world, but is attracting U.S. Women’s National Team players thick and fast.

After Manchester United and Manchester City both added a pair of USWNT starters, Tottenham joined the party with the signing of Alex Morgan earlier this month. Morgan makes her second move to Europe in her professional career, but her first to England after joining the London club on a loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride.

“Everything happened really fast,” Morgan said. “I was spending time in Orlando with my team in the NWSL and it just hit me that I needed consistent games, consistent training for an entire season and Tottenham is obviously a huge club that as on my radar. Within less than 48 hours we were able to get the deal signed and completed, and within 48 hours after that I’m pretty sure I landed here.”

Morgan made only six league appearances for the Pride in 2019 while also helping the USWNT claim its second-straight FIFA World Cup title in France. After giving berth to her first child earlier this year, the 31-year-old is now eager to get back onto the pitch and get back to her star form which has made her one of the top forwards in the world for close to 10 years.

“I’ve just heard so many great things about the WSL,” Morgan said. “Obviously there’s been some huge signings in the recent years. And some of my teammates from the U.S. national team have come over and the positive feedback that I’ve gotten from a lot of my teammates and players that I know that are playing here, I wanted to challenge myself and play in a different league than I’m used to.”

“Just joining Spurs so spontaneously, and almost like last minute, at the deadline right before the transfer window closed, there was just a lot of adrenaline and excitement that went along with that.”

Morgan scored nine goals in 16 appearances for the USWNT in 2019 and will now look to help Tottenham fight for an WSL title in its second season back from promotion in 2018-19. The USWNT veteran will be joined by fellow Orlando Pride teammates Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky, who also joined the club this summer.

Tottenham has yet to win either of its opening two matches in the WSL, but faces London rivals Arsenal in an FA Cup quarterfinal this weekend. Morgan is eligible to make her club debut on Saturday against the Gunners ahead of an expected WSL debut in October for Spurs. Despite it being a new challenge after several months off the pitch, Morgan hopes to leave a positive impression with Tottenham and in the WSL.

“The WSL is continuing to make a name for itself as one of the top leagues in the world, and I want to become part of that, and part of that history. I know the men’s premier league has obviously had a deeper-rooted history within the U.K., and just to be a part of that here on the women’s side is important to me.”

“To see so many quality players putting their faith in this league, and playing on their respective teams, I’m looking forward to playing with some and against a lot of others.”