Report: Eredivisie side Heerenveen looking to add Llanez on loan

Ulysses Llanez is waiting to make his senior debut for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and reportedly might have to wait even longer.

Eredivisie side Heerenveen is interested in acquiring Llanez on a one-year loan, Dutch outlet Leewarder Courant reported Thursday. Llanez would join Oliver Batista Meier, who is also linked with a loan move to the club from Bayern Munich.

Llanez, 19, excelled for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team last season, scoring 11 goals in 15 appearances. He was promoted to the senior team in January, but was not handed his debut by manager Oliver Glasner with the club holding onto the final European qualification spot.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker could find it tough to earn minutes at Wolfsburg this season, with Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, and Josip Brekalo all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Llanez did make his senior international debut for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in February, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Concacaf rivals Costa Rica. He is also eligible for the U.S. Under-23 team, who will be looking to qualify for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Should Llanez move to the Netherlands, he will compete against fellow international teammate Sergino Dest, who is currently with Ajax.

The Eredivisie season kicks off this weekend with Heerenveen facing Willem II at home on Saturday. Wolfsburg also kicks off its domestic season in the German DFB Pokal against lower league side FSV Union Furstenwalde.