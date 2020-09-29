Reports: Dest completes Barcelona medical, to be unveiled Friday

Sergino Dest’s move to European giants Barcelona is reportedly completed.
Dest touched down in Spain on Tuesday evening from Amsterdam ahead of a permanent transfer from Eredivisie side Ajax. The two clubs have agreed to a $25 million deal, which would see Dest sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants, reports stated.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender completed a medical on Wednesday at the club’s facilities is set to be unveiled Friday at the Camp Nou.
Sergiño Dest ya está en Barcelona . Pronto será oficial el fichaje . El Barcelona ya tiene lateral derecho de futuro !! pic.twitter.com/41HvC9B2Jb
“He [Dest] almost certainly will be with us,” Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said in a press conference Wednesday. “After all the contracts are signed, I have no doubt that he will be a very useful player for Barca.”
Dest reportedly had already agreed to a five-year deal with both Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but has decided to take his talents to the Camp Nou. Following Nelson Semedo’s move to EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers, it opened up a spot in Koeman’s backline for Dest to join.
Koeman is familiar with Dest after trying to get him to switch his international allegiance to the Netherlands National Team earlier in 2019. However, Dest stayed committed to the USMNT and since has represented Gregg Berhalter’s side three times.
“I think that kind of experience will help the player but also will help the American national team,” Koeman said.
The 19-year-old right back has risen through the ranks quickly at Ajax, becoming a consistent first-team starter during the 2019-20 season. Dest finished his first season with 35 combined appearances for Ajax, scoring two goals and registering six assists.
He was named the club’s Young Talent of the Year, while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.
Dest has made three appearances off the bench for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, but looks set to jump right into the first team plans at Barcelona.
Barcelona routed Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday in its La Liga opener and will next face Celta Vigo and Sevilla over a four day span.
You can add Richards at Bayern who is getting minutes and will probably get more if he continues playing the way he is.
Sorry was supposed to be a reply under- Chano-y-Chon post
You could see something special in the way, Dest and this generation (‘97-‘02), played going back to ‘17! Hackworth (U17s), and Ramos (U20s) have to be beaming with pride at every one of these players, who signs at a big club! I hope for good health and continued development from American players dual citizenship, or otherwise. I know, Dest still has to prove himself @ Barca. However, I’ve always believed that the American (USMNT)player can play @ the biggest clubs around the world.#Opportunity#NogiveMe
This is huge! Great move for Dest. Great news for the USMNT. With Pulisic at Chelsea, Reyna at Borrussia-Dortmund, McKennie at Juventus, and so many other young rising stars playing at decent European clubs and getting minutes this heralds a potential renaissance for the USMNT.
It’s a bit more than a renaissance for the USMNT as we’ve never had this many players in a single age bracket excelling. Historically, we’ve only had 2 or 3 players excelling at a given time…and they were spread mostly across established (Mid 20’s) players who were at mid-level clubs like Everton.
The current crop of players we’ve got are excelling at TOP tier clubs and are all under 23 yrs old. Pulisic, Reyna, McKennie, Adams, Dest, & Richards are all at major clubs that should challenge for League & European silverware.
Give these kids a few more years to gain the experience to go with their talent and they should form something special.
I’m pretty certain no country in North America has had so many players on so many top European teams. I think it is also likely that no country outside of Europe and South America has had so many players on such top teams. BTW, you can add Adams at Leipzig since they got as far as the semis of the Champions League.
Mexico around 2010 would be the closest although Gio was loaned out to Turkey by the time Chicharito was at Man U and Rafa was just ending with Barca. Vela was technically at Arsenal but didn’t really play. They had a couple players with good teams in the Netherlands and Guardado in Spain but not one of the big big clubs. It might be premature as you have to see what kind of role Wes ends up with and if Dest becomes a starter, but it certainly seems like a reasonable statement. Costa Rica could put 3 together with Navas at Real Madrid and Campbell at Arsenal in 2015 but Ruiz was at Sporting which is a good club but not as good as Leipzig.