Reports: Dest to join Barcelona, arriving in Spain on Monday

Sergino Dest reportedly looks to have played his final match for Eredivisie side Ajax.

Multiple reports on Saturday have stated that Dest will join La Liga side Barcelona, with the defender arriving in Spain on Monday. Barcelona and Ajax have agreed to a transfer fee for Dest, and the defender reportedly said his goodbyes to Ajax teammates following Saturday’s match.

Dest had been linked with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich for most of the year. He had agreed to terms with both clubs, but is now choosing Barcelona over Bayern for his future, according to reports.

The 19-year-old right back has come off the bench for Ajax in the club’s opening three league matches this season, all victories. Dest excelled for Ajax in his first senior year last season, being named the club’s Young Player of the Year and also making his debuts in several different competitions.

Dest’s move to Barcelona would see him join former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team teammate Konrad de la Fuente, who has trained with Ronald Koeman’s squad this preseason.

Following Nelson Semedo’s move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dest will fight with Sergi Roberto for the starting right back role this season. Barcelona missed out on La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles last season, but will be expected to put in a better run this time around.

The Catalan club opens its domestic schedule on Sunday against Villarreal before traveling to Celta Vigo on Oct. 1st.