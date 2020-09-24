Reports: Liverpool interested in Reyna, but Dortmund isn't selling any time soon

Giovanni Reyna has gotten his Bundesliga season off with a bang, and the American teenager has already begun to attract high-level transfer interest, even though it remains highly unlikely he is anywhere but Borussia Dortmund for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool is reportedly interested in the American teenage sensation, German outlet Bild reported Wednesday. Reyna, 17, is in his first full season with Dortmund’s first team after bring promoted by Lucien Favre in January, but his success last season, coupled with his increased role at Dortmund has solidified his standing as one of the top teenage prospects in Europe.

Reyna scored one goal and added one assist last season for Dortmund, but did gain valuable experience in three different competitions for the club. After a strong preseason, the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect has scored in his first two domestic appearances this season, most recently scoring his first Bundesliga goal in 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Early rumors have identified Liverpool as a team interested in Reyna, but the same Bild report that identified the interest from Liverpool also pointed out that Reyna has two more option years left on his current contract with Dortmund after the current season. That, coupled with Dortmund’s interest in signing Reyna to a new contract, will ensure the young midfielder stays at Dortmund in the coming years, unless a suitor steps forward with a major transfer offer, which isn’t likely to come in the near future given the current state of the transfer market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Liverpool has been linked to an American. The Reds were previously linked to Christian Pulisic when he was at Dortmund, which was a natural link given Jurgen Klopp’s familiarity with Pulisic, who eventually wound up at Chelsea in a $73 million transfer completed in the winter of 2019.

If Reyna does eventually make a move to the Premier League, he would be following in the footsteps of his father Claudio, who played in England with Sunderland and Manchester City. In fact, Gio Reyna was born in England while his father was playing for Sunderland.

While a transfer away from Dortmund is probably still several years away, Reyna will now focus on maintaining the starting role he has earned under Lucien Favre.

Dortmund continues its league schedule on Saturday at Augsburg while Liverpool hosts Arsenal on Monday in EPL play.