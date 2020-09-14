Reports: Llanez joining Eredivisie side Heerenveen on loan

Ulysses Llanez will reportedly head out on loan this season in order to obtain first team minutes elsewhere.

Eredivisie side Heerenveen is acquiring the Wolfsburg forward for the upcoming season, several reports stated Monday. Should Llanez pass his medical in Holland he will officially sign for the first-team.

Llanez, 19, excelled for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team last season, scoring 11 goals in 15 appearances. He was promoted to the senior team in January, but was not handed his debut by manager Oliver Glasner with the club holding onto the final European qualification spot.

With reigning leading goalscorer Wout Weghorst and veterans Daniel Ginczek and Josip Brekalo all ahead of him in the pecking order, Llanez’s move to the Netherlands could serve as an important move in his development.

Llanez did make his senior international debut for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT in February, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Concacaf rivals Costa Rica. He is also eligible for the U.S. Under-23 team, who will be looking to qualify for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Llanez will join several American players in Holland this season, joining Ajax’s Sergino Dest, FC Emmen’s Desevio Payne, and Telstar’s Sebastian Soto.

Heerenveen opened its league schedule on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Willem II and next travels to Fortuna Sittard on Sept. 19th