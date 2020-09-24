Robinson nestling in nicely after latest Fulham appearance

Antonee Robinson may not have made his Premier League debut for Fulham yet, but the American defender is still getting his first taste of minutes with his new club.
Robinson got the start on Wednesday night as Fulham ousted EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday from the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 home victory. It was Robinson’s second cup appearance for Scott Parker’s side, helping them advance to the fourth round and pick up a clean sheet along the way.
“It was really good,” Robinson said post match. “The way they pressed us at first it looked like it was going to be a night of figuring things out and trying to get ourselves into the game.”
“But, when we got around that, we started to play some really nice football and felt comfortable in the game defensively as well, so another clean sheet and another win is good.”
Robinson was voted Man of the Match by Fulham fans after posting a strong 90-minute performance for the second round in a row. The 22-year-old left back started alongside fellow USMNT teammate Tim Ream in Parker’s four-man backline and came close to also scoring his first goal for the club.
Decent shift, @Antonee_Jedi! ⚡️
Your standout man from #FULSHW. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P1eQ00wFYa
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 24, 2020
Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Reid both scored first-half goals for Fulham, who defended confidently for the final 60+ minutes of the match. Robinson recorded his first shot on goal for the club while also playing a vital role in the final third on the left wing.
While Fulham has lost its first two league matches of the campaign, the club remains alive for a possible Carabao Cup title and Robinson seems eager to continue impressing in these moments.
“You want to win every game you play a part in,” Robinson stated. “There are lads playing in these games, myself included, who are using this to impress and get involved in those League games.”
“We all want to go in the same direction, we want to win games and get ourselves in the team.”
After making his move from Wigan Athletic back in August, Robinson is continuing to push for continuous minutes at left back for the London club. Joe Bryan has started both league matches for Fulham while Robinson has been given the nod in both league cup matches against lower league competition.
With 180 minutes and two clean sheet wins under his belt, Robinson’s confidence at his new club is growing. The goal though remains to make a difference for the club in league play, an opportunity which could soon with matches coming thick and fast.
“I’m starting to settle into it now,” said Robinson. “Moving to a different end of the country, a step-up and a new challenge; it was always going to take time to gel with the lads.”
“But every day I’m feeling better and better and looking forward to hopefully getting my chance soon and taking it.”
this is kind of like playing in USOC but hopefully it progresses his status.