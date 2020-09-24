Robinson nestling in nicely after latest Fulham appearance

Antonee Robinson may not have made his Premier League debut for Fulham yet, but the American defender is still getting his first taste of minutes with his new club.

Robinson got the start on Wednesday night as Fulham ousted EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday from the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 home victory. It was Robinson’s second cup appearance for Scott Parker’s side, helping them advance to the fourth round and pick up a clean sheet along the way.

“It was really good,” Robinson said post match. “The way they pressed us at first it looked like it was going to be a night of figuring things out and trying to get ourselves into the game.”

“But, when we got around that, we started to play some really nice football and felt comfortable in the game defensively as well, so another clean sheet and another win is good.”

Robinson was voted Man of the Match by Fulham fans after posting a strong 90-minute performance for the second round in a row. The 22-year-old left back started alongside fellow USMNT teammate Tim Ream in Parker’s four-man backline and came close to also scoring his first goal for the club.

Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Reid both scored first-half goals for Fulham, who defended confidently for the final 60+ minutes of the match. Robinson recorded his first shot on goal for the club while also playing a vital role in the final third on the left wing.

While Fulham has lost its first two league matches of the campaign, the club remains alive for a possible Carabao Cup title and Robinson seems eager to continue impressing in these moments.