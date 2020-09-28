Soto scores first two goals on loan at Telstar

Sebastian Soto got his first start with Dutch second tier side Telstar and quickly delivered in a 45-minute performance.

Soto scored a first-half brace in an eventual 6-1 league win over FC Den Bosch. He was later substituted off at halftime, but made the most of his first time in the starting lineup.

The U.S. Men’s National Team striker needed only 12 minutes to break the deadlock, slotting home the opening goal. Glynor Plet played a through ball behind the Den Bosch defenders allowing Soto to race towards goal and slot home his first tally.

Sebastian Soto goal vs FC Den Bosch (9/28/20) pic.twitter.com/uV4iS84fpm — Matthew (@false_fullback) September 28, 2020

Soto’s second goal came in the 28th minute after Den Bosch failed to clear from a corner kick. The forward pound on a rebound and roofed a shot to give Telstar a 2-0 advantage.

Sebastian Soto brace vs FC Den Bosch AA (9/28/20) pic.twitter.com/NGD7OpuGfN — Matthew (@false_fullback) September 28, 2020

The American was replaced at halftime, but ultimately watched as his team scored four more times in the second half to win 6-1. It was a brilliant start for the Norwich City loanee, who will next look to start on Oct. 2nd at Jong PSV.