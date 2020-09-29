Sources: La Liga and Eredivisie clubs make loan offers for DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin is still a Newcastle player as the clock winds down on the transfer window, but the interest in the U.S. Men’s National Team defender hasn’t slowed down, and there are two new leagues in the mix as potential destinations.

An undisclosed La Liga club and undisclosed Eredivisie club have made loan proposals for Yedlin this week, sources have confirmed to SBI on Tuesday, though Newcastle is believed to still be holding out for a transfer for the 27-year-old defender rather than a loan.

Yedlin is set to miss Newcastle’s upcoming Carabao Cup match against Newport County, sources have confirmed to SBI, though it is unclear whether that absence is injury-related or a precaution ahead of a move to a new team.

Yedlin is currently third on Newcastle’s depth chart at right back, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, the American defender is expected to leave the club, one way or the other, by the summer.

Newcastle would prefer he leave via a transfer, which would help the club re-coop some of its investment, but the state of the current transfer market isn’t one where teams are lining up to pay transfer fees for players in the final year of their contract, and Newcastle would need to sign Yedlin to a new contract in order to be in a position to make transfer or loan demands larger than the the offers currently coming in.

Yedlin put in a solid performance in Newcastle’s most recent Carabao Cup win, against Morecambe, but that showing didn’t change a thing about his status at the Premier League side.

“We have three recognized right-backs at the club which is not really that healthy to be honest,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said after the Morecambe win. “However, DeAndre is somebody I like, as a pro, as a player.”

There has been no shortage of interest in the American World Cup veteran, with Turkish power Besiktas an early frontrunner for his services. A move to Besiktas is looking less likely now after the club was eliminated from Europa League last week.

Multiple teams in Major League Soccer are interested in acquiring the former Seattle Sounders defender, but his salary would make a return to the United States at this point in his career highly unlikely.

Yedlin’s options for a move could expand as the transfer window deadline draws closer, with the right back position a position several teams are looking to address.