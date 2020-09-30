Steffen earns first Man City clean sheet in Carabao Cup win

Zack Steffen made his Manchester City debut in the Carabao Cup last week and has now earned his first clean sheet for the English Premier League giants.

Steffen got the nod in Wednesday’s fourth round trip to Burnley and helped the Citizens post a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor. It was Steffen’s second-ever appearance for the club and his second victory after a third round triumph over Bournemouth.

The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper was rarely troubled by the Premier League hosts, only needing to make two saves in the victory. Raheem Sterling scored in the 35th and 49th minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side, while Ferran Torres netted his first goal for his new club.

It was a fairly easy victory for the Citizens, who rebounded from a 5-2 league defeat to Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Up next for Steffen and the Citizens is a league trip to Leeds United on Saturday, which will likely see Brazilian international Ederson back in goal.