Steffen wins in Man City debut as club advances in Carabao Cup

Zack Steffen’s long wait to wear the blue and white of Manchester City came to an end on Thursday with the American goalkeeper making his debut for the English Premier League giants.

Steffen got the nod in Pep Guardiola’s side and earned his first win for the Citizens in a 2-1 Carabao Cup third round victory over AFC Bournemouth. It was the American’s first start for the Citizens after joining the club last summer.

“He made one good action from a counter-attack and he was calm and safe,” Guardiola said post match. “He made a good performance.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team keeper was only forced into one save in his debut for the club, while also coming out to deny Sam Surridge a second goal of the match in the second-half. He also distributed the ball well with his feet as Man City continued to play out of the back throughout the match.

Liam Delap opened the scoring for the Citizens in the 18th minute, before Surridge answered for Bournemouth four minutes later. Dan Gosling connected with Surridge in the box before the striker beat Steffen with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Phil Foden would give the hosts the victory in the 75th minute after netting his second goal of the season in all competitions.

Manchester City next hosts Leicester City in Premier League play on Sunday before traveling to Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Steffen should see another start in goal at Turf Moor next week.