USMNT drops one spot to 23rd in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team has dropped a spot in Thursday’s FIFA rankings update despite not playing a game since February.

Gregg Berhalter’s side now sits at 23rd in the FIFA rankings, good for second place in Concacaf behind 11th place Mexico, who didn’t move in this rankings update.

The rest of Concacaf stayed mostly the same. Costa Rica comes in at third in the confederation at 46th, followed by Jamaica in 48th and Honduras in 62nd. The only other nations to see movement were Trinidad and Tobago with a one spot jump to 104th and the Bahamas, which fell a spot to 196th.

European nations were the biggest movers this time around thanks to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League. Belgium remains on top of the rankings after a 2-0 win against Denmark and a 5-1 thrashing of Iceland. Overall, the top four remain unchanged. Elsewhere in the top ten, Portugal leapt above Uruguay into fifth position and Spain climbed over Croatia into seventh.

Russia made the biggest jump in this edition of the rankings. Their 3-1 win over Serbia and 3-2 win against Hungary allowed them to climb six spots into 32nd.

Switzerland, on the other hand, saw the biggest drop among big nations. They fell three spots to 15th after a Nations League loss to Ukraine and a draw against Germany.

Here is the current top ten:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Uruguay

7. Spain

8. Croatia

9. Argentina

10. Colombia