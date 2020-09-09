USWNT's Press, Heath sign with Manchester United

The FA Women’s Super League will see two more American players taking the field in the coming weeks.

Manchester United announced the signings of U.S. Women’s National Team stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath on Wednesday, one week after both players were linked to the club. They join fellow USWNT teammates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, who both joined Manchester City earlier this summer.

“Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club,” Manchester United Women’s head coach Casey Stoney said. “She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she’s a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad.”

“Tobin’s many accolades and trophies also show that she is a proven winner and I’m looking forward to seeing her have a real impact in the squad,” Stoney said.

The 31-year-old Press joined NWSL side Utah Royals in 2018, but has also played three seasons abroad in Sweden. Press, a California native, has totaled 58 goals in 138 appearances for the USWNT, with two World Cup medals on her resume.

A former Hermann Trophy winner at Stanford in 2010, Press also was named to the Best XI in the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Women’s Qualifying Tournament. She also finished as the top goalscorer at the competition.

“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season,” Press said in a club interview. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.”

Heath, 32, has been a key figure for NWSL side Portland Thorns since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Her best statistical season came in 2018, where she scored eight goals and added seven assists in 19 NWSL matches.

Heath has also scored 33 goals in 168 appearances for the USWNT to date, winning two FIFA Women’s World Cups and two Olympic Gold Medals. Heath was also on the shortlist for the 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or award.

“Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them,” Heath said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter.”

Manchester United opened its season last Sunday against defending champions Chelsea, earning a 1-1 draw. The club next faces Birmingham City away from home on Sept. 13th.