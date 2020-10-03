A look at the USMNT's player ratings in FIFA 21

The new edition of EA Sports’ hit video game series FIFA does not officially hit shelves until Tuesday, but that does not mean player ratings are still a mystery.

FIFA 21 is set to be released this coming week, but you do not have to wait any longer to see what U.S. Men’s National Team players like Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are rated. In fact, the pair of youngsters have two of the top ratings in the game with regards to the USMNT, which is a four-star team via a 76-rated attack, 74 midfield, and 74 defense.

Pulisic is the the best USMNT player in the game by a decent distance with an 81 overall rating while Adams is tied for second with Zack Steffen, John Brooks, and DeAndre Yedlin at 76. Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, Michael Bradley, Jordan Morris, and Aaron Long all follow with 75 ratings.

Other notable USMNT ratings are Jozy Altidore at 74 and Josh Sargent at 69.

Here are the player ratings for the 23-man USMNT squad, as well as other notable Americans, in FIFA 21:

USMNT Player Ratings

Christian Pulisic………….81

Tyler Adams……………….76

Zack Steffen……………….76

John Brooks……………….76

DeAndre Yedlin…………..76

Weston McKennie……….75

Sergiño Dest……………….75

Michael Bradley………….75

Jordan Morris……………..75

Aaron Long………………..75

Jozy Altidore………………74

Cristian Roldan……………74

Tyler Boyd………………….74

Walker Zimmerman……..73

Gyasi Zardes……………….72

Reggie Cannon…………….72

Brad Guzan………………….72

Sean Johnson……………….72

Duane Holmes………………71

Sebastian Lletget…………..70

Jackson Yueill……………….70

Josh Sargent…………………..69

Ulysses Llanez Jr……………64

Other Americans Player Ratings

Darlington Nagbe…………..75

Bill Hamid…………………….75

Antonee Robinson………….73

Paul Arriola…………………..73

Alfredo Morales…………….72

Matt Miazga………………….71

Jeremy Ebobisse………………70

Tim Ream……………………..70

Eric Lichaj…………………….70

Nick Lima……………………. 69

Gio Reyna……………………..68

Tim Weah……………………..68

Brenden Aaronson………….68

Miles Robinson………………68

Julian Green…………………..68

Cameron Carter-Vickers….68

Justen Glad …………………..68

Chris Mueller ……………….68

Jesus Ferreira……………….68

Daniel Lovitz……………….68

Keaton Parks………………..68

Paxton Pomykal……………67

Erik Palmer-Brown……….67

Lynden Gooch………………67

Corey Baird………………….67

Chris Richards………………66

Djordje Mihailovic………..66

Mark McKenzie…………….65

Jonathan Lewis………………65

Gianluca Busio……………….64

Konrad De La Fuente………63

Julian Araujo………………….63

Frankie Amaya……………….62

George Bello…………………..62

Brandon Servania……………58