Amon re-aggravates knee injury in Nordsjaelland training

Jonathan Amon made a pair of impressions since returning to the field for Danish side Nordsjaelland, but the American winger is unfortunately set for another spell on the sidelines.

The club announced Saturday that Amon has re-fractured one of his knees and has been ruled out for the near future. There is no timetable for Amon’s return, but it is a damaging blow to the 22-year-old who recently returned to the pitch for the first time in 13 months.

“This is almost unbearable, and we are all affected by it in FC Nordsjælland,” Nordsjaelland sporting director Jan Laursen said in a statement. “Jonathan is such a positive person with a big fighter heart, and he has already gone through a lot without whining but has instead boned on. When he made a comeback on Monday, one could clearly see how much it meant to everyone in the club and how much joy it spread.”

“Not only among the teammates but also all the many people in the offices and in the academy who have forged strong bonds with Johnny during the many years he has been in the club. Now another big match off the field awaits him. We do not know how long it will be, but what we can say for sure is that Jonathan is not going to fight it alone. We will all do our utmost to support him every single day.”

Amon came off the bench on Monday to lead Nordsjaelland to a 1-0 league victory over Randers. The South Carolina native scored his first league goal since May 2019 in what was his second competitive appearance of the new season.

Amon also registered one assist in a 5-1 Danish Cup win over FC Graesrodderne back on Oct. 8th. In 41 career appearances for the club, Amon has scored nine goals and registered six assists. Overall, Amon has made two appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but will not be available for November action in Europe.

“I’ve been through this before, so I know what it takes and now I have to do it again,” Amon said. “I need to keep my head high, be positive and not nervous or worried. It’s unfortunate that this is happening, but life presents challenges, and I’ll probably get through it.”

“I appreciate all the help and support I received through my last injury course, and I therefore now know how much it means. All fans and people around me should also know how much the support means during such a course. I’m grateful to all of you for that, because it helped me through. Therefore, I also know now that you do not have to worry. I’ll probably get through this.”

Nordsjaelland is currently seventh in the 12-team Superliagen table with seven points from five matches.