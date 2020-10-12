Attention aspiring soccer journalists: SBI Soccer is looking to bolster its squad

Attention all aspiring soccer writers, editors, videographers and social media mavens: SBI Soccer is looking for reinforcements.

If you are interested in developing as a soccer journalist, as well as working for one of the most respected outlets in American soccer, SBI Soccer is the place to be.

We are looking for writers interested in covering the beautiful game, with a major emphasis on American soccer. Whether it is MLS, Americans Abroad, USMNT, USWNT, USL, college soccer or international soccer, SBI is looking for candidates with a passion for storytelling, and a passion for soccer.

SBI Soccer has helped develop some of the best journalists in American soccer, and you can be the next journalist to pass through our “academy” to make the jump to outlets such as ESPN, the Athletic, the New York Times, SI and NBC Sports, to name a few.

If you have an interest in writing, editing, videography and/or social media, and have some writing experience (college newspaper/soccer website/etc.) drop us a line at SBISoccerMail@gmail.com for more information.