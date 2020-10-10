CONMEBOL WCQ Rewind: Brazil, Colombia run rampant at end of Matchday 1

While Thursday’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers had plenty of drama, Friday’s had lots of goals and a pair of lopsided results.

Brazil and Colombia each ran rampant at home in their first games of the qualifying campaign on Friday night. Brazil crushed an overmatched Bolivia to the tune of 5-0 while Colombia scored all of its goals in the first half to cruise past Venezuela, 3-0.

A trio of players found the back of the net for the Brazilians at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. Marquinhos got the fun started in the 16th minute, Roberto Firmino then bagged a brace by the 49th, and Philippe Coutinho capped the scoring in the 73rd.

Adding insult to injury for Bolivia was a Jose Carrasco own goal seven minutes before Coutinho struck.

Colombia had an equally enjoyable victory at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, though it was tainted a bit by a horrific ankle injury suffered by Santiago Arias in the opening minutes.

Duvan Zapata netted the winner for the Colombians after 16 minutes, and his club teammate Luis Muriel scored a pair before halftime to leave Venezuela with an uphill climb that proved insurmountable.