CONMEBOL WCQ Rewind: Late Falcao goal saves Colombia vs. Chile, and more

Controversial calls, late-game heroics, and plenty of goals. It was another wild day in South America.

Matchday 2 in CONMEBOL’s World Cup Qualifying campaign took place on Tuesday, and there was plenty of action over the day’s five matches. Colombia avoided defeat with a stoppage-time goal in a back-and-forth affair vs. Chile while Argentina came from behind to end a 15-year winless drought in Bolivia.

Elsewhere, a Neymar hat-trick combined with some questionable refereeing decisions saw Brazil topple Peru while Ecuador surprised Uruguay and Paraguay edged Venezuela in .

Here’s a quick but complete rundown of Tuesday’s CONMEBOL results and full standings after two matchdays:

Chile 2, Colombia 2

(Vidal 38′, Sanchez 41′) — (Lerma 7′, Falcao 90+1′)

Colombia stayed unbeaten, but it took some late-game heroics from Radamel Falcao to do so. Falcao scored a redirected 91st-minute equalizer to save the Colombians from losing a road game in which they had taken an early lead. Chile had rebounded from that seventh-minute deficit through goals from Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez before halftime, but Falcao punished the Chileans in stoppage time.

Bolivia 1, Argentina 2

(Moreno 24′) — (Martinez 45′, Correa 79′)

For the first time in 15 years, Argentina picked up a victory in Bolivia. It was far from easy, though. Marcelo Moreno’s header put Bolivia ahead after 24 minutes, but an opportunistic finish from Lautaro Martinez pulled the Argentines level just before the break. Angel Correa then delivered a winner in the 79th minute, firing low to the far corner.

Peru 2, Brazil 4

(Carrillo 6′, Tapia 59′) — (Neymar 28′, 83′, 90+4′; Richarlison 64′)

Peru twice took the lead at home, but it was not enough against a Brazil side that got a Neymar hat-trick and some controversial calls in its favor. The first gave Neymar an equalizing penalty that negated Andre Carrillo’s early opener, and the latter came on another spot kick in the final minutes with Brazil leading 2-1. Making matters worse for Peru was that it finished with 10 men after centerback Carlos Zambrano was sent off for a high elbow.

Ecuador 4, Uruguay 2

(Caicedo 15′; Estrada 45+2′, 52′; Plata 75′) — (Suarez 84′, 90+5′)

This may have been the most surprising result of the round. Ecuador posted a convincing victory at home against Uruguay thanks in part to a brace from Michael Estrada. The Ecuadoreans led 2-0 lead at halftime and 4-0 in the second half before Uruguay responded with a pair of late penalty kicks from Luis Suarez that flattened the visitors.

Venezuela 0, Paraguay 1

(Gimenez 85′)

To say this one ended in wild fashion would probably be an understatement. Paraguay struck five minutes from time when Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez slotted home a one-timed effort, but Venezuela had a golden chance to tie at home in stoppage time via a penalty. Unfortunately for the Venezuelans, former New York City FC midfielder Yangel Herrera’s shot was saved by Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Standings

1. Brazil……….6 pts……….+7 GD

2. Argentina……….6 pts……….+2 GD

3. Colombia……….4 pts……….+3 GD

4. Paraguay……….4 pts………. +1 GD

5. Ecuador……….3 pts……….+1 GD

6. Uruguay……….3 pts……….-1 GD

7. Chile……….1 pt……….-1 GD

8. Peru………. 1 pt……….-2 GD

9. Venezuela……….0 pts……….-4 GD

10. Bolivia……….0 pts……….-6 GD