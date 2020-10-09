CONMEBOL WCQ Rewind: Messi penalty pushes Argentina past Ecuador, and more

The road to Qatar 2022 officially began for CONMEBOL nations on Thursday, and, as is customary with South America qualifiers, there was a good bit of drama involved.

Uruguay used a stoppage-time goal from Maximiliano Gomez to defeat Chile, 2-1, at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Gomez struck in the 93rd minute, picking up a loose ball and firing it hard and low to the near post from about 20 yards out.

#Eliminatorias | Uruguay derrotó a Chile 2-1 en el inicio de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Catar 2022 ⚽🏆. Maxi Gómez anotó el gol de la victoria contra Chile al minuto 93.pic.twitter.com/vWFs1oemkr — El Diario (@eldiario) October 9, 2020

Chile was on the brink of taking a road point from the game after an Alexis Sanchez goal in the 54th minute had negated Luis Suarez’s first-half penalty, which was awarded via Video Review for a handball.

Messi penalty kick leads Argentina past Ecuador

Argentina got its qualification process off to a winning start after Lionel Messi converted a spot kick of his own in a tight 1-0 home win vs. Ecuador. Messi’s decisive strike came in the 12th minute, with the superstar attacker firing a mid-level shot past Alexander Dominguez.

Ecuador tried to find an equalizer, but failed to register a shot on goal at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Lionel #Messi lleva convertidos 706 goles.

El de esta noche es el PRIMERO que marca en la #Bombonera

Fue de penal, a los 12m del 1T, frente a Ecuador#EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/9IOKIHwuQs — Pablo Lisotto (@plisotto) October 9, 2020

Peru, Paraguay share points in four-goal draw

In Thursday’s other qualifier, Andre Carrillo and Angel Romero traded second-half braces as Peru and Paraguay battled to a 2-2 draw in a rollercoaster of a match at Defensores del Chaco.

Carrillo initially put the Peruvians ahead with a low effort to the near post in the 52nd minute, but Romero came off the bench and struck twice, including in the 81st, to put the hosts ahead. Carrillo ensured Peru would not leave Asuncion with a point, however, scoring off a diving header five minutes from time.

Matchday 1’s other two matches between Brazil and Bolivia and Colombia and Venezuela will take place on Friday.