Dest, McKennie, Marsch among American contingent in UCL group stage

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage is set to kick off in 19 days time with several American players and one American coach to feature in the competition.

Up to 11 American players could feature in the historic club competition this Fall with a pair set to square off in group stage play. Newest Barcelona arrival Sergino Dest is lined up to meet U.S. Men’s National Team teammate and Juventus loanee Weston McKennie in the group stage.

Dest made his debut in the competition last season for Ajax and went on later to be named the club’s Young Player of the Year for 2019-20. McKennie, on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke, has featured in two matches for Juventus so far in Serie A play.

Chelsea was handed a favorable draw for the competition with USMNT star Christian Pulisic aiming to remain fit for the entire tournament. Pulisic and the Blues will face Sevilla, Krasnodar, and Stade Rennes in Group E play.

Former New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch was handed a tough draw for the second year in a row at Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg will face off with defending UCL winners Bayern Munich, La Liga side Atletico Madrid, and Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Tyler Adams, Zack Steffen, and Giovanni Reyna could also play crucial roles for their clubs in the tournament going forward.

The group stage begins on Oct. 20-21.

Here’s a full list of eligible American players for the competition:

Group A: Jesse Marsch – Red Bull Salzburg. Chris Richards, Malik Tillman – Bayern Munich.

Group C: Zack Steffen – Manchester City.

Group D: Alex Mendez – Ajax.

Group E: Christian Pulisic – Chelsea.

Group F: Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Dortmund. Ethan Horvath – Club Brugge.

Group G: Weston McKennie – Juventus. Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente – Barcelona.

Group H: Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig.