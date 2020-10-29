Galaxy part ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto

After a disappointing season which will see the L.A. Galaxy miss the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Guillermo Barros Schelotto is out as head coach.

The Western Conference club announced the news Thursday following the Galaxy’s 5-2 road loss to the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Dominic Kinnear will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles has also relieved assistant coaches Gustavo Barros Schelotto and Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan José Romero and performance coach Javier Valdecantos from their positions as well.

“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”

The 47-year-old Argentine took over in 2019 as head coach of the prestigious club, but didn’t see results go his way this season. Overall, Schelotto won 21 of his 53 league matches in charge of the club.

Los Angeles has only won five of 22 league matches this season with a four-match winning run from Aug. 22- Sept. 6th as the main highlight. Following its 3-0 El Trafico win over rivals LAFC, the Galaxy has lost eight of its 10 matches since which ultimately saw them eliminated from the playoff race.