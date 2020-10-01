Loons trade Mason Toye to Montreal Impact

The Montreal Impact bolstered their attacking options following a trade with Minnesota United on Thursday.

American forward Mason Toye is on his way to the Eastern Conference club in exchange for a total of $600,000 in General Allocation Money ($150,000 in 2020, $450,000 in 2021) and a 2021 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick.

“We are happy with the acquisition of Mason, who fits the profile we wanted, meaning a striker who can score and who has already demonstrated what he’s capable of in this league,” said Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard. “This addition is also in line with our sporting philosophy of having young players with high potential in the squad.”

The 21-year-old Toye was selected No. 7 overall by the Loons in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player. Toye scored seven goals and added four assists in 42 league games for the Loons. He also spent a pair of loan spells to the USL with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2018 and Forward Madison in 2019.

Toye’s departure from Minnesota comes in the wake of the Loons trading for veteran striker Kei Kamara, which created a logjam at the striker position. Toye had already been struggling for consistent minutes before Kamara’s arrival.

Toye played one season collegiately at Indiana University, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances in 2017. He helped the Hoosiers post an undefeated season up until a 1-0 College Cup Finals loss to Stanford. Toye later was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and also earned Big 10 All-First Team honors.

The New Jersey native has represented the U.S. Under-23, U-20, and U-19 National Teams in the past. Toye scored one goal with the U-23 team against Japan in Sept. 2019 and is a candidate for the U.S. Olympic qualifying team.

The Impact sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points from 14 matches. The club has lost four matches in a row, failing to score more than one goal in either of those defeats.