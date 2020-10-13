MLS Ticker: LAFC adds defender on loan, Burke nearing Union return, and more

LAFC added depth to its defensive backline on Tuesday for the rest of the 2020 MLS season.

Mark Segbers was signed from USL side Memphis 901 FC and will join the club once he completes a mandatory quarantine period. Segbers was the No. 9 overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution.

He has spent the 2020 campaign with Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship, tallying one goal and two assists in 10 regular season matches.

“Mark had a strong season with Memphis 901 FC and his arrival will be beneficial as we head into the final stretch of the year,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “We look forward to getting him acclimated to the group as quickly as possible.”

Prior to his time with Memphis, the defender played for Swope Park Rangers (2019) and Orange County SC (2018). While at Swope Park Rangers, Segbers appeared in 30 of the team’s 34 regular season games, adding one goal and two assists.

LAFC remains in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Orlando City signed forward Alvarado on short-term loan

Orlando City added help to its forward corps for the remainder of the 2020 MLS season.

Alexander Antonio Alvarado Carriel joined the club on a free, short-term loan deal with the Lions holding an option to exercise a permanent transfer at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Prior to the acquisition, Orlando City acquired the Discovery Rights to Alvarado from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $75,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.

“Alexander possesses a great amount of versatility, able to play on the left, on the right or at the center,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “We’re excited to welcome another young, dynamic addition to our team and think he has a bright future ahead of him. We look forward to seeing what he can add to our already competitive roster.”

In 2020, Alvarado made 15 appearances for S.D. Aucas, where he made 15 appearances, while netting two goals and providing four assists. The Ecuador native has netted six goals and 14 assists through 88 appearances all-time for S.D. Aucas.

Alvarado has made two appearances for the Ecuador National Team, making his international debut and notching his first assist on Sept. 11, 2019, He has also played for Ecuador’s U-20 National Team, featuring in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He joins a dynamic Lions attack which already features Nani, Chris Mueller, and Daryl Dike.

Red Bulls hire Eibler as assistant in coaching staff

The New York Red Bulls added a new face to its coaching staff following the hiring of Gerhard Struber as head coach last week.

Bernd Eibler was hired as an assistant coach on Tuesday, the club announced today and will join New York upon receipt of his U.S. Work Visa. A native of Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Eibler most recently served as an assistant coach and video analyst with SV Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

“Bernd is a very ambitious young trainer who will support our team in game planning and development,” said Red Bulls Head Coach Gerhard Struber. “Bernd and I have been in constant contact about football for several years. I am very happy to have won him for our project in New York.”

Eibler, who holds his UEFA A License, got his first senior team position with TSV Hartberg after working for his hometown club, SV Sigleß. Struber and Eibler were first introduced several years ago, when Eibler was breaking into the coaching ranks in Austria. The two have remained in touch and developed a relationship while working in separate places.

“I am very proud to get the chance to work in MLS and to be a part of the New York Red Bulls team,” said Eibler. “I’m looking forward for this awesome journey and can’t wait to start.”

Union’s Burke back in training after long absence

Cory Burke last played for the Philadelphia Union 18 months ago, but looks set to returning as early as this weekend for the MLS club.

Jim Curtin confirmed to reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that Burke has returned to training in Chester with the club. Burke previously had to leave the United States in 2018 due to Visa issues, but could return to the pitch in the Union’s Oct. 19th trip to New England.

“People forget he was our leading scorer when he left the team 18 months ago,” Curtin said. “It’s a great piece to have back. Not only in the locker room but obviously on the field. He adds to our stable of attacking players, Cory suits a lot of what we want to do.”

The 28-year-old has since played on loan in his native Jamaica with Portmore United as well as Austrian Bundesliga club SKN St. Poelten. He starred in the USL with the Union’s then-named Bethlehem Steel, before moving to the Union first team.

Burke scored 12 MLS goals in 36 appearances before totaling 11 goals in 18 matches on loan over the past year-and-a-half. A Jamaican international, Burke’s arrival would give Curtin another experienced option in attack to go along with Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos, and Andrew Wooten.

“He’s a guy that other teams’ defenders do not like to play against,” Curtin said. “I’ll put it that way. Even our guys, their first joke was ‘ah man, Cory’s back, we better wear our shin guards.’ It’s great to have him back. He’s a physical presence and a goalscorer.”

The Union would need an international roster spot to add Burke back to its MLS roster, which could see them force a trade soon with one of eight available clubs.

Nashville SC adds goalkeeper on loan for remainder of 2020

Nashville SC bolstered its goalkeeping options for the rest of 2020.

The Western Conference club added CJ Cochran on loan from USL Championship side OKC Energy as the third string goalkeeper for the remainder of the 2020 season. Cochran joins fellow goalkeepers Joe Willis and Elliot Panicco on Nashville’s roster.

Nashville SC also added Brady Scott in August, but the American continues to play for the USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic FC on loan.

Cochran was the lead goalkeeper for OKC during the 2020 USL Championship season, starting 13 matches. In 2019, he was the No. 1 keeper for Fresno FC, starting 34 regular season matches and leading the Foxes to a USL Championship playoff berth.