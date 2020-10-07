Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 19 (Lamentable Losses)

A loss on the field and two on the roster.

Inter Miami is in a tough spot after a rough weekend, losing not only the 10th game in this expansion season but also star attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro to international duty and captain and goalkeeper Luis Robles to injury.

Miami Total Futbol Radio hosts Franco Panizo and Steve Brenner touch on the two players’ absences and what it means for Inter Miami in Episode 19 of the podcast. They also analyze the recent 3-2 defeat to New York City FC, preview what makeshift lineup could take the field in the upcoming match vs. the New York Red Bulls, and much more.

You can listen to the latest episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio below or on your favorite streaming service: