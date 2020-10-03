Miazga joins Anderlecht on season-long loan

Matt Miazga is on his way to Belgium as the latest loan destination for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender.

RSC Anderlecht announced the loan signing of Miazga from English Premier League side Chelsea on a one-year deal. Miazga, 25, has not featured for Chelsea under Frank Lampard and will look for consistent playing time in Belgium under Anderlecht manager and former English Premier League standout defender Vincent Kompany.

Miazga suffered a preseason injury earlier this summer and overall only has made two appearances for the English Premier League club since joining from New York Red Bulls in 2016. The USMNT defender has been loaned out five times since making the move to England, featuring at EFL Championship side Reading for the last two seasons.

“Matt can win duels, but also has pace and technique,” Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke said. “A combination that is hard to find and one we always look for in a central defender, as we want to keep playing our own style of football. Matt has played in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he has won the Cup with Vitesse, the French Ligue 1 and the Championship. He’s 25 and has the necessary experience. Now it’s Matt’s turn to bring some extra competition to our defense.”

Miazga spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan with EFL Championship side Reading and will now learn from Kompany, who remains manager of his boyhood club.

Miazga has earned 18 caps for the USMNT to date, last appearing in a 7-0 Nations League win over Cuba in Oct. 2019.

Anderlecht is currently 3-4-0 so far in seven league matches, sitting fifth in the Pro League standings. Up next for the club is a date with Club Brugge on Oct. 4th.