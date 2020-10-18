MLS Rewind: Impact defeats Inter Miami, Fire ties Sporting KC

Only one MLS club picked up a full three points in Saturday’s short slate of action.

Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact downed Inter Miami 2-1 at Red Bull Arena on Saturday using a late winner from Maxi Urruti to do so.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Fire tied Sporting KC 2-2 in Saturday’s early match with Djordje Mihailovic equalizing in the 90th minute. Sporting KC thought it had a late winner through Gadi Kinda, but had to settle for a point.

Here’s a breakdown of both matches:

Montreal Impact 2, Inter Miami 1

(Bojan 6′, Urruti 80′) — (Shea 33′)

A crucial Eastern Conference bout between the Montreal Impact and Inter Miami went the way of the former side, and Bojan Krikic was a big reason for that.

Bojan scored an early opener and set up a late winner to give the Impact a 2-1 home win over Inter Miami at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The Spanish attacker broke the deadlock after just six minutes in this affair, and set up Maximiliano Urruti’s decisive goal in the 80th minute.

Inter Miami had pulled level in the first half, with Brek Shea tallying for the fourth time this season in the 33rd minute. Shea received a good pass from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez on the play, and then took a shot at the edge of the penalty area that was deflected before going in.

Gonzalo Higuain almost came up with the winner for Inter Miami late in the second half, but his shot did not find the back of the net and that allowed the Impact to find a late winner just moments later.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bojan Krkic. The Impact attacker was the difference-maker. He not only set up the winner and scored the opener, but he was a menace throughout the first half and caused Inter Miami’s defense all sorts of problems.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Late Winner. Literally moments after Inter Miami came close to finding a winner through Gonzalo Higuain, the Impact struck via some good passing. Romell Quioto first hit a great through ball to Bojan that beat Inter Miami’s defense, and the Spaniard then teed up Maximiliano Urruti for the simple finish.

MATCH TO FORGET

Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine center forward just was not at his sharpest in this one. He wasn’t overly lethal in the final third, and missed an opportunity that you might expect someone of his caliber to finish just before the Impact bagged the late game-winner.

Fire 2, Sporting KC 2

(Beric 45’, Mihailovic 90’) – (Hurtado 35’, Kinda 83’)

The Chicago Fire left it late at Soldier Field but left with a 2-2 draw against Sporting KC on Saturday.

Both teams scored in each half with SKC allowing the Fire to hit back twice in the match.

Erik Hurtado opened things for Peter Vermes’ side in the 35th minute before Robert Beric equalized for the hosts ten minutes later.

Gadi Kinda’s header in the 83rd minute looked to give SKC a late win on the road, but Mihailovic’s close range shot stole a point for the Eastern Conference side.

Chicago sits in 10th place while SKC remains in third place.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gadi Kinda. The SKC midfielder played a part in both of his team’s goals and also put in a lot of hard work defensively.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Mihailovic equalizer. Not long after it looked like SKC stole three points, Mihailovic came up clutch for the Fire.

MATCH TO FORGET

C.J. Sapong. The veteran forward was held in check by SKC’s backline, losing nine of 12 duels before being subbed off in the 80th minute.