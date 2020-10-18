Morgan's Tottenham debut delayed due to injury setback

U.S. Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan has seen her Tottenham debut delayed for the time being.

Morgan announced on social media Sunday that “a small setback” is delaying her debut for Women’s Super League side Tottenham. She is expected to miss a few weeks for the London club after previously being expected to feature in Sunday’s North London Derby against Arsenal.

The 31-year-old joined the English club on a year-long loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride. Morgan has not played competitive since giving berth to her daughter Charlie in May, but provide a needed boost to a Tottenham side who has yet to win in the new league season.

Tottenham lost 6-1 to Arsenal on Sunday and overall has only earned one point from five league matches so far. The club did defeat London City 4-0 in the FA WSL Cup group stage, but will need Morgan to help fight off possible relegation domestically.

Pending the longevity of Morgan’s injury, she could make her club debut on Nov. 3rd against Chelsea in the FA Cup before facing Reading in WSL play five days later.