Pulisic scores first goal of season in Champions League

Christian Pulisic made a substitute appearance in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action and made the most of it by scoring his first goal of the season.

Pulisic played the final 19 minutes for Chelsea, scoring in stoppage time of a 4-0 group stage win over Russian side Krasnodar. It was Pulisic’s first goal in all competitions since an FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal in July.

Frank Lampard’s side picked up its first victory of the competition, rebounding from a dull scoreless affair with Sevilla on Matchday 1.

After Jorginho missed a first-half penalty kick, Callum Hudson-Odoi broke the deadlock in the 37th minute after being set up by fellow forward Kai Havertz. With Chelsea trying to work the final minutes of the clock away, the Blues also added three insurance goals in the final 14 minutes.

Pulisic won a late penalty kick which Timo Werner slotted away before the American also helped in the build-up play ahead of Hakim Ziyech’s first goal for the club.

Tammy Abraham played Pulisic into the box in the 90th minute before the U.S. Men’s National Team star slid a shot past Matvey Safonov at the near post.

After being held goalless so far in the new season, Wednesday’s cameo for Pulisic should give him confidence heading into a Halloween date with Burnley in EPL play.

Pulisic became the second American player to score a Premier League hat trick in the fixture at Turf Moor last season and will be aiming to add to his goal tally after scoring his first of the new campaign in Russia.