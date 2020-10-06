Queensboro FC unveils logo ahead of 2022 USL launch

New York’s newest professional soccer team doesn’t begin play until the spring of 2022, but it now has its new logo.

Queensboro FC unveiled its new logo on Tuesday, featuring the club’s signature purple and integrating elements related to the team’s Queens, New York home.

“We are making great progress every day on bringing this club to life,” said Queensboro FC co-founder David Villa in a team-issued statement. “We have been approaching both the sporting side and the business side with world-class vision and execution, and we look forward to announcing new developments in the coming months. March 2022 can’t come soon enough, and I look forward to being back in New York to build and introduce this club to the world.”

Originally slated to begin play in 2021, Queensboro FC has moved its launch to the spring of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That delay hasn’t stopped the team co-owned by Spanish legend David Villa from going forward with the early steps to building the team, including the hiring in July of its first head coach, Spanish coach Josep Gombau.

The team is still the process of securing a stadium location, but is planning to launch its academy in 2021.