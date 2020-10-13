Rapids see three additional matches postponed due to COVID-19

The Colorado Rapids have been waiting to take the field once again this MLS season, but will be forced to keep waiting for the next two weeks.

MLS announced Monday it has postponed Rapids matches for the next 10 days after consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. While there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Rapids staff and players, the decision was based on the total number of cases.

Robin Fraser’s side has already seen previously scheduled matches against L.A. Galaxy, Portland Timbers, and Minnesota United postponed and will now be forced to reschedule three upcoming matches.

Colorado was scheduled to face the Seattle Sounders on Oct. 14th, Real Salt Lake on Oct. 18th, and Sporting KC on Oct. 21st.

Players who have tested negative and continue to test negative will have the ability to attend team training but will otherwise remain quarantined.

Colorado is currently eighth in the Western Conference, but will find it particularly tough to make room for all of its postponed matches. Decision Day is scheduled for Nov. 8th with the MLS Cup Playoffs set to start the week after the final day of regular season action.