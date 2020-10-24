Soto bags brace as Telstar, increases goal tally to four

Sebastian Soto is finding his groove with Dutch side Telstar with his most recent performance helping the club snap a three-match winless run.

Soto scored his first brace for the club in a 2-0 league win over Helmond Sport on Friday. His goal tally has been increased to four this season since arriving on loan from EFL Championship side Norwich City.

The American came off the bench as a halftime substitute and scored his first goal came in the 49th minute after great skill inside of the box. A cross from Welat Cagro found Soto on the right side of the box, allowing him to volley the pass into the top corner.

Sebastian Soto, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8YegGsXvC9 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2020

Soto capped off his Man of the Match performance in the 63rd minute, heading home an assist from Shayne Pattynama. Pattynama missed his prior effort, but set up Soto in the process who made no mistake from close range.

Telstar would hold on for a 2-0 victory at home in front of limited fans, moving to seventh place in the Eerste Divisie table.

Soto and his teammates will next travel to Heracles Almelo in the KNVB Cup before returning to league play on Nov. 2nd against Jong AZ.