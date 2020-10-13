Sounders forward Ruidiaz tests positive for COVID-19

Raul Ruidiaz has been a key piece of the Seattle Sounders, but could miss the rest of the MLS regular season.

Peru’s National Team confirmed Monday that Ruidiaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s CONMEBOL South American 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against Brazil. In addition, Ruidiaz could miss ample time for the Sounders due to quarantining and pending he makes a quick recovery from the virus.

The 30-year-old played 74 minutes for Peru in a 2-2 draw with Paraguay in World Cup Qualifying last week, but is expected to return to Seattle. Ruidiaz has missed two Sounders matches due to being called in to Peru’s National Team.

Ruidiaz has scored nine goals in 13 total appearances for the Sounders in 2020, but his absence could see Jordan Morris’ role in Brian Schmetzer’s attack increase going forward.

The Designated Player joined the Sounders in 2018 and has scored 37 goals and added 11 assists in 55 combined league appearances. Ruidiaz helped the Sounders win the 2019 MLS Cup over Toronto FC and could play a key role once again come playoff time.