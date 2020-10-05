Transfer Deadline Day Ticker: Cavani, Partey and more

By SBI Soccer and Larry Henry Jr. | 8 hours ago

Monday marked the end of the Summer Transfer Window which allowed European sides the final chance to bolster their squads for the first-half of the season.

Manchester United made a trio of moves with striker Edinson Cavani having completed his free transfer to the Red Devils. Left back Alex Telles joined from FC Porto while an agreement was also made with Atalanta for winger Amad Diallo. Diallo will join in January.

Juventus continued its roster revamp, with the big-money signing of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, giving Andrea Pirlo another attacking weapon to complement Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal added grit to its midfield with the reported signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. The club also sent Lucas Torreira and Mateo Guendouzi away on respective loans.

Bayern Munich re-acquired Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus while also adding Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from PSG.

Here’s a rundown of all the day’s European Transfers and reports (which will be updated regularly throughout the day:

Manchester United has completed the signing of free agent Edinson Cavani. (REPORT)

Arsenal have added a talented midfielder in the form of Atletico Madrid and Ghanaian international Thomas Partey. (REPORT)

Alex Telles has officially completed his transfer to Manchester United from FC Porto. (REPORT)

Federico Chiesa has made a permanent switch from Serie A side Fiorentina to defending champions Juventus. (REPORT)

Chris Smalling has made a permanent move back to AS Roma from Manchester United after spending last season there on loan. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig added offensive help with the loan acquisition of Roma’s Justin Kluivert. (REPORT)

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta for 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo, who will join the club in January. (REPORT)

Everton bolstered its defensive options with the signing of Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey on a five-year deal. (REPORT)

PSG added attacking depth with the loan signing of Italian striker Moise Kean from Everton. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek is nearing a loan move to fellow London club Fulham. (REPORT)

PSG also added veteran defender Rafinha in a deal with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Douglas Costa is rejoining Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus for the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Southampton acquired England winger Theo Walcott on a season-long loan from Everton. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich added offensive depth with the signing of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. He signed a deal with the Bundesliga winners until June 2021. (REPORT)

Fulham added more defensive help in the form of Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a three-year deal. (REPORT)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been loaned out again by Chelsea, this time joining Serie A side Napoli for the season. (REPORT)

Leeds United continued its offensive acquisitions after agreeing to a permanent deal with Stade Rennes winger Raphinha. (REPORT)

Ryan Sessegnon joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Arsenal has loaned midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Danilo Pereira joined Ligue 1 giants PSG on loan from Portuguese club FC Porto for the current season. (REPORT)

Juan Foyth signed a new deal with Tottenham, but will join La Liga club Villarreal on loan for this season. (REPORT)

Benfica added French defender Jean-Clair Todibo on a two-year loan agreement with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Juventus has loaned defender Mattia De Sciglio to Ligue 1 side Lyon for the rest of the season.(REPORT)

Lazio signed Dutch centerback Wesley Hoedt on loan from EPL side Southampton. (REPORT)

Cagliari made an offensive additional on Monday, bringing in Adam Ounas on loan from Napoli. (REPORT)

Ajax saw a familiar face return to the club with Davy Klaassen returning on a permanent deal from Werder Bremen. (REPORT)

Gerard Deulofeu is moving to Udinese on loan for this season from Watford. (REPORT)

Stade Rennes bolstered its attack with the signing of Belgium striker Jeremy Doku from Anderlecht. (REPORT)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have loaned Ruben Vinagre to Greek side Olympiakos for the season. Olympiakos also has an option to buy Vinagre at the conclusion of the loan spell. (REPORT)

Celtic acquired Uruguayan defender Diego Laxalt on loan from AC Milan. (REPORT)

Dundee United added veteran experience in attack with Marc McNulty coming on loan from Reading. (REPORT)

La Liga side Sevilla has transferred Ibrahim Amadou to French club Angers. (REPORT)

Fulham bolstered its defensive options with the loan signing of Danish defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon. (REPORT)

Former Arsenal player Chris Willock has returned to England from Portuguese side Benfica on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson has joined 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf for over $500,000 plus add-ons. (REPORT)

Rangers acquired South African midfielder Bongani Zungu on loan from French side Amiens. (REPORT)

Besiktas added offensive help with Rachid Ghezzal joining from Leicester City on loan. (REPORT)

EFL Championship veteran Albert Adomah has joined QPR on a free transfer. (REPORT)