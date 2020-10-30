Two more LAFC players test positive for COVID-19

A couple of more positive coronavirus cases have popped up for LAFC.

The team announced on Friday that two players have contracted COVID-19 in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 2-1 home win vs. the Houston Dynamo. The news comes just three days after another unidentified LAFC player had tested positive for the novel virus. All three players have entered self-isolation.

While the rest of the squad and members of the club have returned consecutive negative results, LAFC has canceled all in-person activities until further notice for precautionary reasons.

LAFC, which is in fifth place in the Western Conference, is currently scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

MLS just announced on Thursday that the regular season standings would be determined by points per game instead of overall points given that a few matches were postponed and subsequently canceled this year due to positive COVID-19 cases.