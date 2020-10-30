Union goalkeeper Blake out this weekend, timetable unknown for return

The Philadelphia Union have had many players excel during the 2020 MLS season, but could be without its star goalkeeper for the rest of the campaign.

Andre Blake will miss this weekend’s trip to Columbus due to a fractured hand suffered in Wednesday’s 2-1 home win over the Chicago Fire. The Jamaican international was injured getting tangled into the net after making a save and the timetable for his return this season is unknown for now.

“With Andre, unfortunately, there was a fracture in the hand that will rule him out certainly for this match,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said in a press conference Friday. “The hope is, if things go well, there is a possibility that it is not a season-ending injury.”

Blake was replaced at Subaru Park by veteran Joe Bendik, who now looks set to start Sunday at Mafpre Stadium. The 31-year-old Bendik is in his second season with the Union and overall has 177 career MLS appearances to his name.

Blake has posted eight shutouts in 21 regular season matches in 2020, while only conceding 18 goals. The 29-year-old Jamaican is in his fifth season as the No. 1 for the Eastern Conference club, who currently sits in first place in the league.

While Blake hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season, his loss would be a major blow to Curtin’s squad. The Union can clinch its first-ever trophy on Sunday with a victory over Caleb Porter’s crew along with a draw or loss by second place Toronto FC.