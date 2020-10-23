USMNT announces November friendly vs. Wales

The U.S. Men’s National Team will play again in 2020.

U.S. Soccer announced on Friday morning that the USMNT will square off against Wales on Nov. 12 in a friendly in Swansea. The match, which will be played without fans in the stands, will mark the first time the Americans take the field since the Feb. 1 exhibition game against Costa Rica that ended 1-0 in the USMNT’s favor. It will also mark the first match featuring the team’s top European-based players since November.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a prepared statement. “Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves. We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at U.S. Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

The friendly vs. Wales falls on an official FIFA international fixture date, meaning Berhalter will be able to call up players based domestically and abroad. It is likely, however, that the USMNT roster ends up being comprised by mostly foreign-based players given where MLS will be in its season and U.S. Soccer’s relationship with the league.

Additionally, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that it is continuing to search for a second opponent for November. The USMNT was supposedly set to play Australia, but the Socceroos reportedly pulled out of the friendly due to continued concerns about COVID-19.