USWNT's Mewis scores winner as Man City reaches FA Cup Final

Samantha Mewis needed little time to make a major impact at Women’s Super League side Manchester City.

Mewis got the start in Thursday’s FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal and wound up scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory. It was Mewis’ first goal for the English giants, whom will next meet Everton in the final of the competition this November.

Sam Houghton gave Man City a 1-0 lead at the Academy Stadium, looping in a free kick towards the near post. It was the opening goal for the England Women’s National Team defender, in front of Lionesses manager Phil Neville who watched from the stands.

Arsenal hit back in the 38th minute with Jordan Nobbs fooling Ellie Roebuck and blasting a shot into the back of the net. However, Mewis didn’t wait long to snatch a winner for the Lady Citizens, scoring in the 41st minute.

Man City went on a break and eventually a pass from a fallen Ellen White found its way to Mewis inside of the box. The USWNT midfielder hit a low drive past Manuela Zinsberger which proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Here’s Mewis goal. But, give it a second look and watch Van de Donk first complaining and losing Mewis and then complaining again when Mewis scored. It was yours, Danielle 👀 pic.twitter.com/1aCYzdn0oo — NWSL Analitica (@NwslAnalitica) October 1, 2020

Fellow American Rose Lavelle came off the bench to play the final 25 minutes for Man City, who reached its third FA Cup final out of the past four tries.

Man City will return to WSL play on Oct. 4th at home against Tottenham.