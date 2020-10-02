Weah, Ledezma, Gatt headline American contingent in Europa League

The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League group stage is set to kick off in 20 days time with several American players eligible to feature in the club competition.

Eight American players could feature in the European tournament this Fall with one set to face his former club in group stage play. Timothy Weah and Lille received a tough draw with Serie A side AC Milan and Scottish giants Celtic joining them in Group H.

Weah spent part of the 2018-19 season on loan with Celtic from PSG, scoring three goals in 14 appearances for the club.

Dutch side PSV will be expected to advance from the group stage with both Richard Ledezma and Chris Gloster aiming for their first team debuts. Both have continued to feature for Jong PSV, but could see time in the competition.

Irish side Dundalk and American winger Josh Gatt will pay EPL side Arsenal a visit in the group stage after reaching the final 48 for only the second time in club history.

Rennes loanee Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu will look to help Swiss side Young Boys in the competition after featuring in qualifying. Henry Wingo and Cameron Carter-Vickers could also feature in the competition, as could Cameron Harper at Celtic.

The group stage kicks off on Oct. 22nd.

Here’s a full list of eligible American players for the competition:

Group A: Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu – Young Boys

Group B: Josh Gatt – Dundalk. Henry Wingo – Molde

Group E: Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster – PSV.

Group H: Timothy Weah – Lille. Cameron Harper – Celtic

Group J: Cameron Carter-Vickers – Tottenham.