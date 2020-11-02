2020 Concacaf Champions League set for December in USA

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a schedule for its return has been established, and it is now scheduled to be completed in the United States.

Concacaf announced a new format and schedule to resume this year’s tournament with seven single-leg ties determining a winner. A USA-based location will host the quarterfinals, single-leg semifinals, and final from Dec. 15-22 which will also see frequent COVID-19 testing for players and staff. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

“At Concacaf our focus in recent months has been to continue supporting our Member Associations and the wider football family during this challenging time, and on working hard to ensure we can resume our suspended competitions,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani.

“It has been extremely pleasing to see so many leagues across the region get back to playing football again and the time is right for our flagship club tournament, the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, to return with the necessary protocols in place to ensure it is safe for everyone involved.”

Three of the four quarterfinal matchups will take place with first-leg scores from February still intact. Atlanta United, CD Olimpia, and Tigres will be considered the “home” team after playing the first leg on the road earlier this year.

Away goals will apply in these matches, should the aggregate score be level and penalty kicks will also be used if both away goals and aggregate scorelines are tied.

Here is a closer look at the quarterfinal schedule, which will be played over Dec. 15-16.:

CD Olimpia vs. Impact Montreal (Olimpia leads 2-1)

Atlanta United vs. Club America (Club America leads 3-0)

Tigres UANL vs. NYCFC (Tigres leads 1-0)

LAFC vs Cruz Azul (Did not play 1st Leg due to COVID-19)

The semifinals will take place on Dec. 19th and the final will take place on Dec. 22nd. Here’s the draw for the later rounds as followed: