Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Brooks and more

Tyler Adams did not feature for RB Leipzig in UEFA Champions League play midweek, but did put in a solid 90 minute performance in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Adams started for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and helped Leipzig to a 2-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder was active in his outing, completing 84% of his passes, earning three fouls, registering two tackles, and making four recoveries. Adams paired with Kevin Kampl in the heart of Leipzig’s midfield and showed his ability once again as a defensive midfielder. Leipzig sits second in Germany’s top flight, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic returned for Chelsea in a scoreless London Derby draw with Tottenham. Duane Holmes scored his first goal for Derby County this season while John Brooks had a strong outing for Wolfsburg in a 5-3 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen. Richie Ledezma made his first start for PSV, Matthew Hoppe made his senior debut for Schalke, and Haji Wright returned to the field for Danish side Sonderjyske. Julian Green’s strong two-way performance helped Greuther Furth move to top of the 2. Bundesliga table.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Leicester City on Monday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress for Arsenal.

championship

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 68 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 64 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Brentford on Friday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town on Friday.

FA Cup

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

Conference Premier

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town are off this weekend.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Owen Otasowie and Wolves on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started, scored ONE GOAL, conceded ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 5-3 win over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 81 minutes in Schalke’s 4-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 22 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Cologne on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Chris Richards did not dress for Bayern Munich.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-3 draw withUnion Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent was scheduled to dress for Werder Bremen, but suffered a prematch injury.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 win over Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 3-2 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-0 win over Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 74 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 loss to Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (INJURY) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague did not dress in Schalke II’s 6-2 win over Lippstadt on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah started and played 71 minutes in Valencia’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Sergino Dest started and played 61 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win over Albacete on Sunday.

Segunda Division B

Konrad De La Fuente started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-1 win over Lleida on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Benevento on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 73 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Brescia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 1-1 draw with St. Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Caen’s 1-1 draw with Chateauroux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 0-0 draw with Belenenses on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma started and played 64 minutes in PSV’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 5-0 loss to Ajax on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to Helmond Sport on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 0-0 draw with Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 3-0 loss to Hacken on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Norrkoping on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 4-0 loss to Goteborg on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Kayserispor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Lech Poznan on Monday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow Częstochowa.

Scotland

league cup round of 16

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 loss to Ross County on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Oostende on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Joe Efford did not dress in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-1 draw with Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Chris Durkin did not dress for Sint-Truiden.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 70 minutes in Panetolikos 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 3-0 win over Lausanne on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated SKN St. Poelten 8-2 on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 63 minutes in Odense’s 2-1 loss to Randers on Friday.

Haji Wright started and played 89 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 3-1 loss to FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens 3-1 win over Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 76 minutes in Hobro’s 4-3 loss to Hvidovre on Sunday.

Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo dressed but did not play in Molde’s 3-1 win over Haugesund on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso started and played 59 minutes in Internacional’s 0-0 draw with Atletico GO on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Lanus on Sunday.

Alan Sonora started and plated 72 minutes in Independiente’s 2-1 win over Colon on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Sunday.