CONMEBOL WCQ Rewind: Uruguay stuns Colombia, Vidal leads Chile past Peru, and more

Colombia just suffered its worst home loss in an official match in 82 years, and it was the dynamic duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani that played a large part in that.

Uruguay picked up a big win during Friday’s CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Matchday 3 action, as La Celeste went into the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla and defeated Colombia by a convincing 3-0 mark.

Cavani scored just five minutes in after Uruguay pounced on a mistake high up the field, and Suarez converted a penalty in the second half before Darwin Nunez struck low from distance in the 73rd minute. Adding insult to injury for Los Cafeteros was that centerback Yerry Mina was sent off in the final minutes.

Later in the day, an Arturo Vidal brace paced Chile to a 2-0 victory vs. visiting rivals Peru in the latest edition of El Clasico del Pacifico. Vidal’s must-see opening strike at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago came in the 20th minute when he unleashed a ferocious shot from well out that found the top right corner.

La Roja‘s star midfielder scored again 15 minutes later, stabbing the ball in from close range. Peru tried to muster a comeback and found the back of the net twice in the second half through substitute Christian Cueva, but La Blanquirroja‘s goals were disallowed.

Friday’s final match saw Brazil top Venezuela, 1-0. Roberto Firmino came up with the only goal at Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, finishing a bouncing ball from close range in the 67th minute.

The narrow home triumph kept the Verde-Amarela — which had 74 percent possession in the match — perfect and in first place in the standings. La Vinotinto, meanwhile, remained second-to-last with zero points from three matches.

Here is the updated CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying table:

Standings

1. Brazil……….9 pts……….+8 GD

2. Argentina……….7 pts……….+2 GD

3. Ecuador……….6 pts……….+2 GD

4. Uruguay……….6 pts……….+2 GD

5. Paraguay……….5 pts………. +1 GD

6. Chile……….4 pts……….+1 GD

6. Colombia……….4 pts……….0 GD

8. Peru……….1 pt……….-4 GD

9. Venezuela……….0 pts……….-5 GD

10. Bolivia……….0 pts……….-7 GD