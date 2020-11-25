Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

The soccer world is in mourning. One of the best players of all time has passed.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Maradona had very recently battled health problems, undergoing brain surgery just a few weeks ago.

“The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona,” said the AFA in a statement. “You will always be in our hearts.”

Arguably the best soccer player in the history of the sport, Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title with a dazzling performance in the tournament in Mexico that included his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal and the lengthy dribbling run and finish that is widely regarded to be the best goal of all time.

Diego Maradona, scorer of arguably the greatest World Cup goal of all-time 🙏 (via @FIFAWorldCup) pic.twitter.com/r9NgGZHrUs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

Maradona also helped la albiceleste reach the final in the ensuing edition of the World Cup four years later, before being kicked out of the 1994 competition for doping. He later went on to coach his country’s national team at the 2010 tournament.

As a player at the club level, Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles. He ended his playing career in 1997.

Several former and active players took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the iconic Maradona, including Lionel Messi, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Teams also began to honor Maradona during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matches, standing for a moment of silence prior to kickoff.

Maradona is survived by his longtime girlfriend, two daughters, and two sons.